Vigil held for young mom killed in crash

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

Dozens came to remember Melissa Vifquain, who died in a car accident on Denton Road west of Lincoln over the weekend, on Monday night.

Friends and family came from all over, even as far as Florida to honor the young Lincoln mother during a candlelight vigil at Stransky Park.

Vifquain's loved ones shared memories and comforted one another, taking turns talking about what Melissa meant to them.

Many said the same thing: Melissa was a spitfire spirit.

"We love her and she showed everybody the most love every time she walked into the room," one of her best friends, Rebekah Miller, said.

Now Rebekah and other friends and family are working to come to terms with what has happened to Melissa.

"It's unreal," another one of Vifquain's best friends, Liza Lucas, said. "It's hard to think that she won't be coming through my door again any time soon. She always was my go to and made everyone feel good and was just a ball of energy and lit up the room."

Melissa leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, Hazely.

A fundraiser has been started to help cover funeral expenses.

So far, nearly $7,000 has been raised.

To donate, click here.