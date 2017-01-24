Residents Evacuated From A Downtown Building

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Police and Fire crews blocked off North 13th street for hours as they evacuated residents from their apartment building.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to North 13th St.

Several witnesses called dispatch of heavy smoking coming from their apartment building.

Fire officials say a dryer malfunction caused the smoke.