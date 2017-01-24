Heavy snow, winds expected across northern Nebraska, Iowa

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

(AP)

Meteorologists say a storm system carrying powerful winds and heavy snow will be moving across northern Nebraska and Iowa through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has posted winter storm warnings from the northern Nebraska Panhandle all the way to the northeastern corner of Iowa. Up to a dozen inches of snow is expected in some spots, with deep drifts born of winds gusting to 40 mph.

Authorities say slick roadways and blowing snow will make travel hazardous.

Lighter snow or a wintry mix is expected along the southern edge of the system's path.