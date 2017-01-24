Sears employee threatened with hatchet

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who threatened a sears employee with a hatchet.

It happened just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Sears.

Police say the man entered the store complaining about customer service. They say he grabbed a hatchet from the store shelf and threatened an employee.

"At one point he held the weapon up high and he threatened to put it into the clerks head."

The 19 year–old employee was not injured.

The man has not been identified and Lincoln Police want you to call Crime Stoppers if you recognize the man.

That number is 475-3600