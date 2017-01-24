Pressure increases for Sen. Kintner to resign

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lawmakers increased pressure on Papillion Senator Bill Kintner Tuesday, calling for his resignation after he admitted to engaging in cyber sex while using a state-owned laptop. The discussion is brought to the forefront again by a controversial retweet Sunday where Kintner mocked women at one of the weekend's nationwide Women's Marches.

Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks led the charge, saying the number of calls and emails she's received in her office are interfering with her work.

"I cannot do the state's business because the body won't act," she said, calling for Kintner to resign or for the legislative body to vote Kintner out. "I just don't know what this hunkering down is. This decision to protect somebody who continues to berate all sorts of people. Vulnerable people."

After that, one by one, state senators took to the floor to denounce Kintner. Sen. Suzanne Geist also stood to condemn him, followed by Brasch, Morfeld, Blood, Watermeier, Baker, Smith, Riepe and more.

Speaker Scheer says he is working on a resolution regarding the matter, to be presented until tomorrow, and Krist put forth one Tuesday.

Watermeier and Schumaker, though not endorsing Kintner's actions, did ask the chamber to remember his right to due process.

"However bad the conduct is or was, the man has got a right to prepare a defense, to seek council, and to have a trial and debate," Schumaker said. "The idea that we could have a resolution or some document come out of nowhere...and pronounce judgment violates those fundamental principles."

Kintner was not on the floor at the time, but later released a statement saying: "I understand my colleagues' concern about the retweet I sent this weekend. I am very troubled by the liberal activist campaign that is using my mistake on the tweet to escalate calls for my resignation."

He added, "Let's be clear. If Ernie Chambers didn't have me to beat up, he would be taking up floor time on some other issue. It has been clear that Chambers' agenda has been to remove me from office since last summer. He has made it obvious that he will use any means, including lies and cheap shots at my wife and myself. I have made no decision as to my future plays as a senator."

Kintner says he will have a press conference Wednesday morning at 5:15 a.m. to reveal how he plans to proceed after Tuesday's events.