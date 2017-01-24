Lammers nets first career collegiate honor

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Concordia Media Relations

SEWARD, Neb. – A dominant inside presence in her rookie season, Philly Lammers earned conference recognition after helping the second-ranked Concordia women’s basketball team to its 19th- and 20th-straight wins during last week’s action. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Lammers was named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Her selection marks the third conference weekly award of the season for the Bulldogs. Mary Janovich has twice been named the GPAC player of the week in 2016-17.

Lammers has gotten comfortable in her freshman season, which carried on with two more stellar outings last week. In the 101-77 win at College of Saint Mary, the product of Millard West High School went for 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while making 7-of-12 shots from the floor. Three days later, she put up 14 points (6-for-9 from the field) and nine rebounds in the 90-60 victory over No. 11 Morningside. All that production came in a total of 41 minutes on the week.

An Omaha native, Lammers tops Concordia in scoring (13.1), rebounding (6.5), blocked shots (1.0) and field goal percentage (.613). She ranks sixth among all NAIA Division II players in field goal percentage.

Lammers and the Bulldogs (20-1, 13-0 GPAC) will attempt to keep their win streak intact on Wednesday when seventh-ranked Hastings (18-4, 11-2 GPAC) visits Seward in a battle of the top-two teams in the GPAC standings. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT from inside Walz Arena.