Registration open for summer camps

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to register now for the FUNdamental Healthy Me summer day camps and Pioneers Park Nature Center camps.

FUNdamental Healthy Me camps begin Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, August 11. Summer camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and cost $136 per child, per week. Elementary and middle school-age children may be registered for the entire summer or on a week-to-week basis. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: summer day camp) or contact the camp location.

Activities will focus on health, nutrition and fitness and will include swimming, archery, tennis, canoeing, gardening, nature walks, field trips to museums and zoos and yoga lessons provided by certified instructors. Participants also will be introduced to the sport of Pickleball. FUNdamental Healthy Me camps are offered at these locations:

Air Park Neighborhood Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876

Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789

Bethany Park, Cotner Boulevard and Vine St., 402-441-7952

Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480

"F" Street Community Center, 1225 "F" St., 402-441-7951

Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave., 402-441-6789

Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954

McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952

Scholarships are available to these camps for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers; the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 2740 “A” Street; the Playground Office, 1225 “F” St.; and at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scholarship). As part of the Summer Food Program, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will serve breakfast and lunch at all locations except Bethany and Irving.

Nature camps offered through the Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) begin Monday, March 13 and run through Thursday, July 20. Camps are open to children ages three to 17 and focus on enjoying and learning about nature while exploring the outdoors. Registration forms are available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keywords: nature camps). Four nature camps are offered:

Nature Explorers Camp –March 13 through 17, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to children ages six through 13 at PPNC. Fee is $180 per child.

Leadership Camp – June 5 through 9, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to teens age 14 through 17 at Wilderness Park. Fee is $140 per child.

Wilderness Nature Day Camps – June 12 through August 4, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to children ages six through 13 at Wilderness Park. Fee is $180 per child with a $10 discount if registered by April 28.

Camp Discovery – June 6 through July 20, 9 to 11:30 a.m Monday through Thursday, open to children age three to six at the PPNC Prairie Building. Fee is $80 per child.

For more information on nature camp fees and themes, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: nature camps), call 402-441-7895 or email naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.