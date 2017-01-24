Shoes for Miles

The deceased inmate is 54-year-old Terry Flournoy, of Lincoln.More >>
Firefighters were called to 15th and D streets around 8 p.m.More >>
To prepare for pavement repair at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, work will begin Wednesday, April 26 on temporary median crossings on 56th just north and south of the intersection.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a series of mailbox explosions.More >>
A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.More >>
Nebraska's teachers union is in a spat with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the governor refused to sign a proclamation honoring the group's 150th anniversary.More >>
The lower Platte River valley, with four large parks and recreation areas, is already a popular Nebraska attraction.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler and StarTran today introduced two new technology tools to help the public get around the Capital City: StarTran patrons can now find transit information in Google Maps for desktop and mobile.More >>
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed intended to streamline road projects and address a housing shortage.More >>
President Trump's promise to end the North American Free Trade Agreement has now been postponed and he is looking to renegotiate.More >>
