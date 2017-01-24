Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Shoes for Miles is a play on words.

The goal is to raise awareness for congenital heart defects and new shoes for young people in need.

This year it's taking collections for the foster care closet starting February 4th and ending the 18th.

It also happens near the founders Greg and Dana Ludvik's son Miles' birthday.

He died from heart complications in February 2014.

They say this is way of honoring his life.

"It makes us feel good when people say miles' name. They remember miles and this is one way to honor his legacy to give a pair shoes to a child in need,” co-founder Dana Ludvik said.

You can drop off new shoes at Footloose and Fancy at both locations and the mill near 47th and Prescott.

They're looking for all size shoes including from toddlers to teens.