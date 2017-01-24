Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-24-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press



^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 46

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha Skutt Catholic 58

Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha South 44

Walthill 82, Wynot 27

Yutan 66, David City 30

^Centennial Conference Tournament=

^Quarterfinal=

Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 39

Boys Town 70, Grand Island Central Catholic 55

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Omaha Concordia 45

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Quarterfinal=

Aurora 64, Grand Island Northwest 37

Columbus Lakeview vs. Adams Central, ppd. to Jan 25.

Holdrege 59, Crete 49

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^Consolation=

^West=

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Hitchcock County, ppd. to Jan 25.

^Quarterfinal=

^West=

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd. to Jan 25.

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Winnebago, ppd.

Clearwater/Orchard vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd. to Feb 6.

Elba vs. Santee, ppd.

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Banner County, ppd. to Feb 7.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ppd.

Morrill vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., ppd.

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. CWC, ppd.

Osmond vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.

Ponca vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, ppd.

Sioux County vs. Upton, Wyo., ppd.

South Sioux City vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D., ppd. to Feb 20.

St. Mary's vs. Creighton, ccd.

Torrington, Wyo. vs. Gering, ppd. to Jan 26.

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Blue Hill 51, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Chase County 51, Haxtun, Colo. 43

Diller-Odell 45, Tri County 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Battle Creek 41

Fillmore Central 50, Centennial 38

Franklin 40, Loomis 38

Friend 57, Thayer Central 38

Heartland 63, Nebraska Christian 36

Howells/Dodge 71, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Kearney Catholic 59, Gibbon 14

Louisville 59, Auburn 40

Malcolm 71, Johnson County Central 15

Millard West 58, Lincoln East 46

Omaha Marian 48, Bellevue East 46

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Northwest 48

Papillion-LaVista 75, Omaha South 45

Pawnee City 43, Lewiston 34

Pleasanton 62, Heartland Lutheran 29

Ravenna 61, Elm Creek 37

Sandy Creek 43, Fairbury 39

Silver Lake 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 31

Superior 64, Deshler 45

Sutton 44, Milford 34

Wilber-Clatonia 51, Palmyra 26

Yutan 62, David City 25

^Centennial Conference Tournament=

^Quarterfinal=

Bishop Neumann 65, Omaha Concordia 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Columbus Scotus 46

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Archbishop Bergan 35

Lincoln Christian 61, Lincoln Lutheran 50

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Quarterfinal=

Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ppd. to Jan 25.

Crete 37, Grand Island Northwest 34

Holdrege 38, Aurora 28

Seward 43, Central City 36

^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

^Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn 35, Blair 30

Elkhorn South 57, Bennington 17

Gretna 48, Waverly 44

Norris 56, Plattsmouth 28

^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Fort Calhoun 47, Syracuse 38

Platteview 70, Douglas County West 19

Wahoo 68, Ashland-Greenwood 16

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clearwater/Orchard vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd. to Feb 6.

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Banner County, ppd. to Feb 7.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ppd.

Morrill vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., ppd.

Sioux County vs. Upton, Wyo., ppd.

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. vs. South Sioux City, ppd. to Jan 26.

Torrington, Wyo. vs. Gering, ppd. to Jan 26.

