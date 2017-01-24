Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-24-17

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 46
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha Skutt Catholic 58
Papillion-LaVista 52, Omaha South 44
Walthill 82, Wynot 27
Yutan 66, David City 30
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Quarterfinal=
Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 39
Boys Town 70, Grand Island Central Catholic 55
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Omaha Concordia 45
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Quarterfinal=
Aurora 64, Grand Island Northwest 37
Columbus Lakeview vs. Adams Central, ppd. to Jan 25.
Holdrege 59, Crete 49
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
^West=
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Hitchcock County, ppd. to Jan 25.
^Quarterfinal=
^West=
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd. to Jan 25.
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Winnebago, ppd.
Clearwater/Orchard vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd. to Feb 6.
Elba vs. Santee, ppd.
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Banner County, ppd. to Feb 7.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ppd.
Morrill vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., ppd.
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. CWC, ppd.
Osmond vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.
Ponca vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, ppd.
Sioux County vs. Upton, Wyo., ppd.
South Sioux City vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D., ppd. to Feb 20.
St. Mary's vs. Creighton, ccd.
Torrington, Wyo. vs. Gering, ppd. to Jan 26.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Blue Hill 51, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Chase County 51, Haxtun, Colo. 43
Diller-Odell 45, Tri County 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Battle Creek 41
Fillmore Central 50, Centennial 38
Franklin 40, Loomis 38
Friend 57, Thayer Central 38
Heartland 63, Nebraska Christian 36
Howells/Dodge 71, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Kearney Catholic 59, Gibbon 14
Louisville 59, Auburn 40
Malcolm 71, Johnson County Central 15
Millard West 58, Lincoln East 46
Omaha Marian 48, Bellevue East 46
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Northwest 48
Papillion-LaVista 75, Omaha South 45
Pawnee City 43, Lewiston 34
Pleasanton 62, Heartland Lutheran 29
Ravenna 61, Elm Creek 37
Sandy Creek 43, Fairbury 39
Silver Lake 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 31
Superior 64, Deshler 45
Sutton 44, Milford 34
Wilber-Clatonia 51, Palmyra 26
Yutan 62, David City 25
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Quarterfinal=
Bishop Neumann 65, Omaha Concordia 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Columbus Scotus 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Archbishop Bergan 35
Lincoln Christian 61, Lincoln Lutheran 50
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Quarterfinal=
Columbus Lakeview vs. York, ppd. to Jan 25.
Crete 37, Grand Island Northwest 34
Holdrege 38, Aurora 28
Seward 43, Central City 36
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn 35, Blair 30
Elkhorn South 57, Bennington 17
Gretna 48, Waverly 44
Norris 56, Plattsmouth 28
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Fort Calhoun 47, Syracuse 38
Platteview 70, Douglas County West 19
Wahoo 68, Ashland-Greenwood 16
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearwater/Orchard vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd. to Feb 6.
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Banner County, ppd. to Feb 7.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ppd.
Morrill vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., ppd.
Sioux County vs. Upton, Wyo., ppd.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. vs. South Sioux City, ppd. to Jan 26.
Torrington, Wyo. vs. Gering, ppd. to Jan 26.
