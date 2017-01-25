Short morning snowfall causes troublesome commute

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Snowfall across the capitol city caused quite a bit of problems for drivers during the morning commute.

Lincoln Police responded to multiple calls of minor accidents across many areas of the city. Thankfully, LFR was not needed to respond to any crashes due to the minimal nature of the incidents.

Still, slick roads backed up traffic in many hilly sections, causing many delays.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information when it is made available.