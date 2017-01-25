Icy roads result of early morning snow

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
We have a warning for commuters.
Snow is having a big impact this morning because of slick roads which are causing traffic jams in the Capital city and across the state.
According to Lincoln Public School Officials buses are running late to pick students up for school.
If you don't have to be out this morning you're advised to stay inside.
