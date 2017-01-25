Pregnant woman robbed

Posted By: Rachel Hofstra

A pregnant woman was robbed early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4 A.M.

The 31–year–old woman was walking near 20th and G Streets, when a person ran up behind her and started pulling on her purse. After struggling for the bag, the suspect hit the woman in the head and neck and took off with her purse.

The woman was taken the hospital, both her and her baby are okay.