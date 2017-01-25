Nebraska MBB: Huskers Travel to Northwestern Thursday Evening

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
GAME 20: AT NORTHWESTERN
Date: Thursday, Jan. 26
Time: 7:06 p.m.
Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Location: Evanston, Ill.
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2016-17 Record: 9-10, 3-4 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 72-77 (5th year)
Career Record: 355-297 (22nd year)
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
2016-17 Record: 16-4, 5-2 Big Ten
Head coach: Chris Collins
Record at Northwestern: 65-51 (4th year)
Career Record: Same
BROADCAST INFO
Television: BTN
Online: BTN.com and BTN2Go
Play-by-play: Cory Provus
Expert Analysis: Stephen Bardo
Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Expert Analysis: Jake Muhleisen
Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Huskers Travel to Northwestern Thursday Evening
After a pair of one-point losses, the Nebraska men's basketball team looks to bounce back on Thursday evening, as the Huskers travel to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The game between the Huskers and Wildcats will be carried nationally on BTN with Cory Provus and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game will also be available online on BTN.com and on BTN2Go for tablets and mobile devices.
Fans can listen to Thursday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.
The Huskers (9-10, 3-4 Big Ten) have dropped four straight games, including consecutive one-point losses to Ohio State and Rutgers last week. In both instances, the Huskers had forced a miss, but was unable to secure the final rebounds, giving both teams a second chance for the win. In all four games of the current losing streak, NU has led or been within five points in the final two minutes.
Saturday's loss spoiled a strong second half performance by sophomore forward Jack McVeigh, who came off the bench and scored all 12 of his points in the second half. McVeigh hit a trio of 3-pointers in a late 9-2 run to give the Huskers a 64-59 lead with 1:34 left.
McVeigh has stepped up off the bench for the Huskers, averaging 8.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting in the three games that sophomore Ed Morrow Jr. has missed because of injury.
The Huskers will need their backcourt of Glynn Watson Jr. and Tai Webster to turn in a strong effort. In Big Ten play, they are combining for 38 points per game, as Webster leads the conference in scoring at 19.9, while Watson is sixth at 18.1 ppg.
Northwestern (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) has been on a roll since the 74-66 win over Nebraska in Lincoln on Jan. 8. The Wildcats have won four straight, including a 74-72 victory at Ohio State on Sunday, and sit a half-game out of first place in the tightly-benched Big Ten standings. Scottie Lindsey's 16.1 points per game leads a balanced Northwestern attack that has three players averaging at least 12 points per game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2.8 - Steals per game for junior Evan Taylor over the Huskers' last five contests. Taylor tied his season high with four steals at Rutgers.
3 - The one-point losses to Ohio State and Rutgers marked the third time in program history that NU has dropped consecutive one-point decisions and the first since 1975.
6 - The Huskers' six second-chance points at Rutgers was NU's second-lowest total of the season despite getting 16 offensive rebounds against the Scarlet Knights.
18 - Isaiah Roby's blocked shots this season. He needs two more to become the eighth Husker freshmen to record at least 20 blocked shots in a season. Roby is averaging 1.4 blocks per game in conference play to rank ninth in the Big Ten.
19.9 - Tai Webster's scoring average in Big Ten play, which is the most by a Husker in conference play since Tyronn Lue averaged 21.8 points per game in 1997-98.
SCOUTING NORTHWESTERN
Northwestern comes into Thursday's game playing its best basketball of the season. The Wildcats are 16-4 on the season and tied with Purdue for third place in the Big Ten race. Since opening Big Ten play with a 1-2 mark, the Wildcats have won four straight, including a trio of road victories.
Under fourth-year coach Chris Collins, the Wildcats have been one of the surprises of the season in the conference. Northwestern went 11-2 in non-conference play, including wins over Dayton, Wake Forest and Texas with the losses coming in the final seconds at both Butler and against Notre Dame.
Northwestern is a balanced club with three players in double figures and four others averaging at least 6.5 points per game. The Wildcats have also held teams to 39 percent shooting, including 31 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats are led by junior guard Bryant McIntosh, who averages 12.6 points and 5.4 assists per game, ranking third in the conference in assists. McIntosh, a three-year starter, set Northwestern’s single-season record with 213 last season in helping the Wildcats win a school-record 20 regular-season games in 2015-16. Scottie Lindsey leads Northwestern at 16.1 points per game while Vic Law is at 14.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Law and Lindsey both shoot over 37 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore Darerk Pardon leads the Wildcats in both rebounding (7.8) and blocked shots (2.6) while averaging 7.8 points per game on 56 percent shooting.
SERIES HISTORY
Nebraska and Northwestern meet for the 13th time on Thursday, as the Huskers hold a 7-5 lead in a series that dates back to 1933. Nebraska had won four straight before the Wildcats have won the last two meetings. Nebraska's last win in Evanston was a 53-49 win on Feb. 8, 2014.
LAST MEETING VS. NORTHWESTERN
Despite strong performances from Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor, Nebraska suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season and saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 74-66 loss to Northwestern.
Jacobson posted his second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Taylor scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to join Tai Webster in double figures for Nebraska.
Nebraska led by as many as seven and built a 46-40 lead after a Jacobson jumper with 14:46 left before the Wildcats made a surge. Northwestern used a 16-4 run to seize the momentum and quiet the sellout crowd of 15,053. The Wildcats hit four straight 3-pointers, the last by Vic Law which gave the visitors a 56-50 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Nebraska cut the deficit to 56-54 after a pair of Webster free throws with 7:50 left, but the Wildcats would answer, getting two straight buckets from Dererk Pardon to push the lead back to six. Nebraska would hang around and was within 68-63 after a Webster 3-pointer with 1:25 left, but would get no closer, as Bryan McIntosh hit a tough up-and-under basket before the visitors closed the game by hitting its final four free throws.
The Wildcats shot 51 percent, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range while also going 13-of-14 from the line.
LAST TIME OUT
Corey Sanders finished with 25 points, including an offensive putback with 1.0 seconds remaining, as Nebraska suffered its second last second loss of the week, falling 65-64 at Rutgers on Saturday.
Nebraska led by one with 9.8 seconds remaining, and got Sanders, who was 11-of-18 from the field, to miss his first attempt off the backboard, but the Rutgers guard got the rebound and hit the game-winner off the glass.
Nebraska (9-10, 3-4 Big Ten) was unable to get a final shot in suffering its second straight loss in the last second.
Nebraska trailed 57-55 with 3:35 left before Jack McVeigh took over, as the sophomore hit a trio of 3-pointers, in a two-minute span, the last of which gave the Huskers a 64-59 lead with 1:31 left. McVeigh had all 12 of his points in the second half, as NU shot 48 percent in the second half after shooting just 22 percent in the opening 20 minutes.
Rutgers (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten) chipped away, as a basket by C.J. Gettys made it a three-point lead with 1:15 left. After a Husker turnover, Deshawn Freeman hit two free throws with 40 seconds left to make it a one-point game and set up the finish. NU had a chance to put the game away, but another costly turnover gave the hosts a final opportunity they would not waste.
Webster led four Huskers in double figures with 14 points, while Glynn Watson Jr. and McVeigh added 12 apiece.
WORTH NOTING
AVERYSTRONG DAY SET FOR SUNDAY VS. PURDUE
As part of the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Weekend, the Husker basketball program will have its annual #AveryStrong Day to help raise awareness for the National Bone Marrow Registry. Volunteers will be on hand to help people join the registry, while the first 500 students, as well as any fan who joins the National Bone Marrow Registry on Sunday, will receive a special #AveryStrong Day shirt. The team will also be joined by children fighting cancer for starting lineups and will be recognized during halftime.
Over the last two years, nearly 400 people have been added to the registry, and four people have been matched for Bone Marrow Transplants. For more information on the National Bone Marrow Registry, visit Bethematch.com.
HUSKER YOUTH MOVEMENT
With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen. Through the first 19 games, 66 percent of NU's minutes and 64 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes.
TAI TAKES OVER
Last season, Tai Webster was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, and the 6-foot-4 guard has emerged as one of the top players in the conference as a senior. Webster comes into the week averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
As a junior, Webster put together one of the largest one-season scoring jumps by a Husker in recent years during the 2015-16 season. He improved his scoring average from 3.9 ppg to 10.1 ppg from his sophomore to junior campaigns, marking the largest one-season jump by a Husker in nine seasons. Webster reached double figures 16 times in 2015-16 after accomplishing the feat just seven times in his first two seasons and closed the year by averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game at the Big Ten Tournament.
WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL
Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Rutgers game averaging 14.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.
As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.
MORROW ENJOYS BREAKOUT SEASON
Sophomore Ed Morrow Jr. has enjoyed a breakout season. One of the "Five Most Improved Players" in the Big Ten by BTN analyst Shon Morris, Morrow has raised his scoring average from 4.1 points to 10.1 points per game on 55 percent shooting, while ranking among the Big Ten leaders with 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Morrow comes into the week ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding and seventh blocked shots.
TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 9-10 on the season and have played the toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 23.
HUSKERS LOOK FOR OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY
While replacing their top two scorers who combined for nearly 33 points per game last year, there has been some growing pains at times for the youthful Husker attack, which has only one senior and one junior among its top nine players. The Huskers are currently averaging 71.5 points per game despite losing a pair of players in the rotation for significant stretches of time during Big Ten play.
