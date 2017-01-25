NEB WRES: Huskers Journey to Purdue, Indiana

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

#5 Nebraska at Purdue

Friday, Jan. 27 • 6 p.m. (CT)

West Lafayette, Ind. • Holloway Gymnasium

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus

Twitter Feed: @HuskerWrestling

#5 Nebraska at Indiana

Sunday, Jan. 29 • 1 p.m. (CT)

Bloomington, Ind. • University Gym

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus

Twitter Feed: @HuskerWrestling

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (10-1, 4-1 Big Ten) completes its January slate on the road when the Huskers face Purdue and Indiana over the weekend. NU battles the Boilermakers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Huskers grapple against the Hoosiers on Sunday at 1 p.m., at University Gym in Bloomington, Ind.

Both duals will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go with a subscription required to view the matches. Fans can also follow along on Twitter via @HuskerWrestling.

Last Time Out: The Huskers defeated No. 12 Minnesota, 21-11, on Friday, Jan. 20 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Up Next: The Huskers host Ohio State for Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Devaney Center at 7 p.m., before traveling to face Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its 11 dual opponents by a combined score of 314-107.

• Nebraska has won 79 of 110 individual matches in dual competition.

• Six starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tim Lambert (125), Colton McCrystal (141) and Tyler Berger (157) tied for most wins among the starters with 23 apiece.

• Eric Montoya (133) is one win away from his 20th of the season.

• Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157) and TJ Dudley (184) each have 10 dual wins, tied for the most on the team.

• Lambert (125) has scored the most dual points (50) this season.

• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (6) this season.

• Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.

• McCrystal (141) leads all starters in major decisions (7) this season.

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 23 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall

• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which ranks second in the nation.

Home Sweet Home for Dudley

• In his last 18 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) is 16-2.

• Last 15 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)

• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision

• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016

100-Win Club

• TJ Dudley (103-27) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (102-43) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 69-26 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (100-32) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (98-39) is two wins away from the 100th of his career.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule

• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)

Scouting the Purdue Boilermakers

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 8-3 (3-2 Big Ten)

• Wins (8): UIndy (31-6), Bloomsburg (26-6), Northern Illinois (20-13), Boise State (20-17), SIU Edwardsville (35-9), Northwestern (20-16), Indiana (19-12), Maryland (29-6)

• Losses (3): #15 Stanford (23-14), #3 Iowa (34-3), #11 Rutgers (27-9)

• Finished tied for 14th at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 2-3) with 36.5 points, led by seventh-place finishes from Ben Thornton (125) and Kyle Ayersman (141)

• Finished 22nd at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30) with 29.5 points, led by Alex Griffin (seventh at 157)

• Alex Griffin (157) and Ben Thornton (125) lead the team in wins with 22 apiece.

• 2016 NCAA Championships: 41st place (6.5 points)

• Coached by Tony Ersland (third season)

• Career Record/Record at Purdue: 27-19

Scouting the Indiana Hoosiers

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 7-5 (0-3 Big Ten)

• Wins (7): San Francisco State (39-7), George Mason (35-6), North Dakota State (18-17), SIU-Edwardsville (21-16), Cleveland State (46-6), Eastern Michigan (25-12), Indiana Tech (35-9)

• Losses (5): Cal Poly (19-18), #11 Wisconsin (20-19), Buffalo (21-16), Purdue (19-12), #11 Minnesota (28-9)

• Finished first out of 12 teams at the Navy Classic (Nov. 19) with 155.5 points, led by individual champions Nate Jackson (184) and Bryce Martin (165)

• Finished 13th at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30), led by Nate Jackson (fourth at 184) and Devin Skatzka (fifth at 174)

• 2016 NCAA Championships: 28th place (13 points)

• Coached by Duane Goldman (25th season)

• Career Record/Record at Indiana: 288-176-5