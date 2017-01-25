"Stand For Schools" holds a conference at the capitol to support traditional public schools

Posted By: Jason Taylor

LINCOLN, Neb. They're against a proposed bill that may bring in charter schools and vouchers to Nebraska.

"All means all in public education! We don't discriminate or discern. We don't select. We take children where they are, we get them to where they hope they can go." Said Dr. Steve Joel, LPS Superintendent

This week is "National School Choice Week." This is the world's largest celebration of school choice whether that's public, private, charter or homeschooling. Several community education leaders and superintendents from different districts highlighted the excellent work their public schools do.

"Over 86 percent of Nebraska public high schools took the ACT in 2014. Their average composite score of 21.7 is the highest in the nation for states that had 80 percent or more of their students who took the exam." Said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, District 28

She also says Nebraska has one of the highest graduation rates in the country. However, it's also one of seven states that don’t allow charter schools. Charter schools are similar to public schools but they allow students to attend schools outside of their neighborhood zone. Supporters say this gives students who live in bad districts a chance to attend a better public school outside of their district.

"You know a kid's education shouldn't depend on what zip code they live in. If you live in Elkhorn, they have some of the top schools in the state but if you live in north Omaha that's not necessarily the case. And, that's unfortunate." Said Sen. Tyson Larson, District 40

Supporters also say charter schools do not affect tax dollars. However, opponents argue charter schools would still cost money by their being tuition tax cuts, scholarships and charter ideas. They also say all students deserve a quality education, not just a lucky few who receive a voucher through a random generation.

A legal bill to allow charter schools was introduced by Senator Larson a week ago. The bill has been referred to the education committee, however a hearing hasn't been held yet.