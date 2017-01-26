Lincoln Fire Crews Battles Two Fires

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported all occupants and their pets to safety after receiving multiple calls of a house fire.

The first fire was called in at midnight on South 52nd Street and the second fire happened on Dudley Street a little before 1:30 this morning.



Fire crews say, "Saw heavy smoke coming from a second story house."

They identified the fire was on the second floor. The home is located close to a fire station, so it only took a couple of minutes to battle the blaze. One person living inside had some breathing problems. Fire officials say the family won't be allowed to return for some time.



Then less than two hours later LFR were called to another fire at 29th and Dudley.

Neighbor's saw smoke coming from the back of the house and called for help. It took fire crews a short time to locate the smoke and evacuate the person inside. They too are spending the night away from their home. The smoke inside makes it unsafe for them to return.



Fire investigators are currently determining what sparked both fires.

