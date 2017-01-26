LPD: man accused of threatening employee with hatchet in custody

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Smith Wednesday afternoon for Terroristic Threats, use of a weapon of Commit a Felony and Criminal Mischief.

He's accused of threatening a Sears employee with a hatchet this past weekend.

They received a tip from the public after surveillance photos were released to the media earlier this week.

LPD said someone called and said it looked like Smith.

Officers said Smith entered the store complaining about customer service Saturday.

They said he then grabbed a hatchet from the store and threatened to injure an employee before smacking it on the counter.