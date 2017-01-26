NEB SOC: Huskers to Host Three Spring Games in 2017

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska soccer team announced its spring schedule on Thursday, which will feature three home games, including one at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers’ lone appearance at Hibner Stadium during the spring season will be on Saturday, April 1 against two-time NWSL champion FC Kansas City. NU’s battle with the Blues is slated for 2 p.m. (CT).

Nebraska opens its spring season with a pair of matches at the Hawks Championship Center. The Huskers face South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. (CT) for the first time since NU defeated the Jackrabbits in the NCAA Tournament First Round on Nov. 11. The Huskers host Iowa State on Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

The spring season concludes with two road games against former Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Colorado. Nebraska squares off with the Sooners on Sunday, April 9 at St. Teresa’s in Kansas City, Mo., at 11 a.m. The Huskers’ final spring game is Saturday, April 22 when they visit the Buffaloes in Boulder, Colo., at 1 p.m.