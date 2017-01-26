Lincoln man sentenced in botched drug deal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln man has been given 30 to 40 years in prison for shooting two men in a botched marijuana deal.

Online court records say 28-year-old Leshawn Rogers was sentenced Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court. He pleaded no contest to two counts of assault after prosecutors reduced them in exchange for Rogers' pleas.

Police say the shootings of the two Omaha residents occurred Feb. 11 of 2016 at a home in Lincoln.