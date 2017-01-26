Gov. Ricketts Signs Death Penalty Protocol

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved a new protocol for carrying out death sentences in Nebraska.



The protocol announced Thursday gives the state corrections director more flexibility to choose and obtain lethal injection drugs.



The old protocol required the use of three drugs to render inmates unconscious, paralyze their muscles and stop their breathing and heart. It had never been used in Nebraska because of repeated legal challenges and the state's inability to acquire sodium thiopental, one of the required drugs.



Corrections officials had originally proposed a change that would have allowed drug suppliers to remain hidden from the public. The newly approved protocol allows officials to acquire the drugs from the department's pharmacy or ``any other appropriate source.'' The confidentiality provision has been removed.

Press Release:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed the protocol for carrying out death penalty sentences in Nebraska and delivered it to Secretary of State John Gale.

“The Department of Corrections was responsive to feedback provided in the public hearing,” said Governor Ricketts. “Finalizing the protocol will help carry out the will of the people of Nebraska in regards to the death penalty.”

A copy of the final protocol will be available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ne.gov.