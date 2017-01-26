Nebraska opponents of Keystone XL preparing for new fight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska are planning to convene in anticipation that President Donald Trump will approve the Canada-to-Texas project.

The group Bold Nebraska is hosting a community meeting Monday afternoon in O'Neill to discuss their options.

Bold Nebraska played a critical role in organizing opponents of the pipeline in the state and keeping the project from moving forward. The meeting will follow a court hearing involving landowners who are still in a legal fight with TransCanada over attorneys' fees.

The Keystone XL would travel from Canada through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it would connect with the existing Keystone pipeline network to carry crude oil to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.