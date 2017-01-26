Committee to reschedule hearing on Kintner abortion bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Committee to reschedule hearing on Kintner abortion bill

Committee to reschedule hearing on Kintner abortion bill

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A hearing on an abortion bill sponsored by Nebraska state Sen. Bill Kintner is getting postponed now that Kintner has announced his resignation from the Legislature.
    The chairman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee announced Thursday that lawmakers will schedule a new hearing date for the proposal. The bill had been set for a hearing on Feb. 2.
    Kintner will officially resign on Monday. He announced he was stepping down under the threat of expulsion from the Legislature after he retweeted a comment implying that three demonstrators at a Women's March event weren't attractive enough to sexually assault.
    Sen. Merv Riepe of Omaha says the bill will get a new hearing once a new sponsor takes it.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Part of the Wheel For Warriors project

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

  • Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    More than six decades of memories rolled into one building.

    More >>

    More than six decades of memories rolled into one building.

    More >>

  • Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge Contest

    Rain Gauge Contest

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  Enter for your chance to win one of them.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.