Hunting equipment stolen from Youth Mentor Program - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hunting equipment stolen from Youth Mentor Program

Hunting equipment stolen from Youth Mentor Program

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information regarding the theft of ladder-style trees stands and lifelines in Lancaster County.

Two Gorilla tree stands and five Hunter Safety System Lifelines were stolen on or about Jan. 20 from private land outside of Lincoln on Northwest 48th Street. The land is used for Nebraska Game and Parks’ Youth Mentored Hunt Program.  

Mentors in the program discovered the missing items following the recent close of the deer season. The tree stands are tagged with State of Nebraska and Nebraska Game and Parks markings.

Anyone with information about this theft and potential trespass case can call Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers at 1-800-742-7627. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Part of the Wheel For Warriors project

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    Veteran receives motorcycle

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

    A veteran received a new set of wheels at Star City Motor Sports today. Tyler Powell of the Army National Guard was nominated by Combat Vets Motorcycles Association to receive a new motorcycle. The program is part of Wheels 4 Warriors, a national group that provides the bikes for veterans. Tyler says he thinks his willingness to help, helped him get nominated. Tyler said, "These guys did a rally good job of keeping me in the dark and just presenting me with a gift that I'll ne...

    More >>

  • Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    Skate Zone closing after more than 60 years

    More than six decades of memories rolled into one building.

    More >>

    More than six decades of memories rolled into one building.

    More >>

  • Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge Contest

    Rain Gauge Contest

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>

    Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period.  Enter for your chance to win one of them.  See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.