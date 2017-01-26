Huskers fall at Northwestern 73-61

Posted By: Sports
The Nebraska men's basketball team lost to Northwestern 73-61 Thursday night in Evanston, IL. The Huskers were led in scoring by Tai Webster with 23 points. Derek Pardon had 19 points and 22 rebounds for the Wildcats, Vic Law had 20 points. The Huskers have now lost five straight games. Nebraska hosts Purdue on Sunday at 3:30.
*-Tai Webster finished with 23 points – his ninth 20-point effort of the season. He has been in double figures in 21 straight games dating back to last season.
*-Jordy Tshimanga matched his Big Ten high with seven points and four rebounds
*-Jack McVeigh matched his career high with seven rebounds (also vs. Sacramento State)
