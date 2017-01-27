Nebraska man killed in accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska man killed in accident

JANSEN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver died after his car ran off a highway and into an embankment in southeast Nebraska's Jefferson County. The crash was reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It occurred about two miles southwest of Jansen. The county sheriff identified the driver as 49-year-old Kent Pfingsten, of Fairbury.

