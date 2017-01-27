Excellence in Education: Thank You Teacher Contest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Thank You Teacher Contest

Lincoln Public Schools are asking for your help in recognizing great teachers. It's for their annual 'Thank You Teacher' contest.
 
"Everybody has that one teacher, that one person in their life that pulled them through and pushed them through to where they are now," says Park Middle School teacher, Jai Burkes.
 
Every year, students have the ability to nominate their favorite teachers. Past and present students are asked to write letters explaining how the teacher made a difference in their life. A committee will then read the letters and choose five winners. The teacher can be at any grade level within Lincoln public schools, and can even be retired.

Burkes, one of last year's winners,  said he was thankful just to be nominated.
 
"When you do get that recognition from a student, it does make it worthwhile. It does make you say, 'okay I am making a difference, if not for everyone, for that one student.' And that is why we do what we do as educators," says Burkes.
 
You have until Friday, February 10th to submit a letter for the Thank You Teacher contest.
If you're interested, you can drop off or mail a letter to the Lincoln Public School District Office. You can address the letter to: Thank You Teacher, Communications, LPS District Offices, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.
 

