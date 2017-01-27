Man arrested for Thursday night stabbing

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 44-year-old Carlos Lewis for second degree assault and use of weapon to commit a felony.

They said he stabbed a 27-year-old man in the chest with a pocket knife Thursday night.

Officers said it happened after 9 p.m. near 20th and F streets.

They said Lewis was in a fight with about four other people.

LPD said the stabbed man was found inside of an apartment and taken to the hospital.

Police later found Lewis and the weapon in an apartment near 22nd and F streets.

The victim is still hospitalized and suspected to have non-life threatening injuries.