Rules spat threatens to bring Nebraska Legislature to a halt - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rules spat threatens to bring Nebraska Legislature to a halt

Rules spat threatens to bring Nebraska Legislature to a halt

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A proposal that would make it easier for Nebraska lawmakers to overcome a filibuster is threatening to bring this year's legislative session to a halt.
    Legislative debate slowed to a crawl once again on Friday as senators worked behind the scenes to try to reach a compromise. The proposed rule change would increase the burden on senators who are trying to block a bill when they're outnumbered by supporters.
    Conservative-leaning senators who hold a majority in the Legislature say they're frustrated that progressive lawmakers have blocked their priorities and prevented them from passing bills they believe most voters support.
    Progressive senators say the conservatives are trying to silence minority voices and change the culture in the ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature, which has traditionally relied on compromise.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The victim was a 28-year-old woman

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    Woman dies after being struck by SUV

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

    A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...

    More >>

  • Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Whiteclay liquor stores close before licenses expire

    Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire. 

    More >>

    Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire. 

    More >>

  • Welcome home Vietnam Vets from their Honor Flight

    Welcome home Vietnam Vets from their Honor Flight

    Welcome home Vietnam Vets from their Honor Flight

    Four airplanes will carry 650 Vietnam War veterans to and from Washington, D.C. Monday, May 1st. 

    More >>

    Four airplanes will carry 650 Vietnam War veterans to and from Washington, D.C. Monday, May 1st. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.