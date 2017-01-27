Omaha man sentenced to life for killing another man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 61-year-old Omaha man convicted of killing another man has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Cotton was sentenced Thursday after giving a rambling statement in which he criticized the judge and accused police of violating his rights.

Prosecutors say Cotton shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Bare during an argument outside Bare's apartment in 2015. Cotton's attorney was criticized during the trial for temporarily hiring a witness in the case. Cotton told the judge at the time that he wanted to continue with the trial, despite what could be seen as ethical violations by his attorney.

His attorney, Travis Penn, said he had researched ethics rules and didn't see that he wouldn't be allowed to have a business agreement with a witness.

Courtesy: The Omaha World-Herald