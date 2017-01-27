Aldi grocery store temporarily closed after paint fumes contaminate food

A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...More >>
A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV, near 56th and Cleveland St. early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. Lincoln Police say, the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman heading northbound on 56th st. The woman who was hit by the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. No citations have been issued at this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The names of the people involved have not been released, as police work to...More >>
Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire.More >>
Liquor stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska have closed their doors one day before their licenses expire.More >>
Four airplanes will carry 650 Vietnam War veterans to and from Washington, D.C. Monday, May 1st.More >>
Four airplanes will carry 650 Vietnam War veterans to and from Washington, D.C. Monday, May 1st.More >>
A large crowd is likely at this week's hearing on the Nebraska route for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.More >>
A large crowd is likely at this week's hearing on the Nebraska route for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.More >>
Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."More >>
Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."More >>