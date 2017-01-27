Aldi grocery store temporarily closed after paint fumes contamin - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Aldi grocery store temporarily closed after paint fumes contaminate food

The Aldi grocery store at 84th and O Street is temporarily closed after the Lancaster County Health Department found high levels of chemicals present in the store.

Officials with the department tell Channel 8 Eyewitness News that they were called to the location around 10:00 a.m. Friday after receiving complaints from customers about a strong odor in the building.

The company said in a statement to Channel 8 Eyewitness News that there was an increase in hydrocarbon levels following an overnight painting project.

"Unfortunately, our contractor mistakenly used an oil-based paint despite the fact that our contract specifically states that a water-based paint must be used," the statement said, adding that the company is working with local officials to ensure the store is "returned to normal" before reopening.

Health department officials ordered the store to cease selling some of the food inside. It is possible that some of it can be sold if it passes certain safety tests.

They encourage anyone who is unsure about whether the food they bought is safe should either return it to the store or throw it away.

A store manager on site said the store will be open again Saturday.

