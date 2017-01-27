Jan. 27 Prep Basketball Scores

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Blue Hill 57, Shelton 37
Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, Battle Creek 67, OT
Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 33
Kearney 66, Omaha Westside 52
Kimball 60, Sutherland 44
Lincoln Northeast 71, Lincoln Pius X 66
Louisville 42, Mead 33
Millard South 53, Millard North 40
Omaha Creighton Prep 78, Omaha Bryan 45
Omaha Roncalli 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 53
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Boys Town 73, Hastings St. Cecilia 68
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Aurora 71, Holdrege 45
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Nation 85, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 39
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Gretna 60, Bennington 53
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Creighton 39, Homer 28
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
Mullen 57, South Loup 52
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
^East=
Cambridge 58, Southwest 43
Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 44
^West=
Hitchcock County 77, Maxwell 37
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Wallace 51
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Gothenburg 90, Cozad 57
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City 47, Burwell 41
Axtell 57, Eustis-Farnam 27
Bayard 27, South Platte 21
Blue Hill 70, Shelton 12
Boone Central/Newman Grove 55, Battle Creek 46
Centennial 45, Thayer Central 41
Diller-Odell 49, Freeman 32
Elm Creek 55, Overton 37
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 15
Fillmore Central 37, Gibbon 26
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Fremont 52, Bellevue East 44
Hastings 34, Columbus 28
Johnson-Brock 41, Pawnee City 34
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 25
Lincoln East 45, Bellevue West 31
Lincoln Southeast 61, North Platte 24
Louisville 63, Mead 13
Milford 48, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Millard West 60, Omaha Central 30
Nebraska Christian 63, Harvard 48
Omaha Roncalli 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 48
Omaha Westside 51, Kearney 37
Papillion-LaVista 51, Omaha Benson 39
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Omaha South 42
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 50, Potter-Dix 33
Ravenna 64, Centura 33
Riverside def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Crete 39
Sutherland 48, Kimball 37
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Exeter/Milligan 45, Meridian 43
^Championship=
Hampton 54, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Nation 59, Lower Brule, S.D. 41
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 16
West Point-Beemer 61, Oakland-Craig 49
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Norris 40, Elkhorn South 35
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
Hyannis 64, Anselmo-Merna 46
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Brady 25
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Arlington 48, Douglas County West 18
^Semifinal=
Platteview 58, Raymond Central 38
Wahoo 73, Fort Calhoun 64
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Cozad 39, Ogallala 23
Minden 55, Gothenburg 21
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.