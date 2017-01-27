Jan. 27 Prep Basketball Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Jan. 27 Prep Basketball Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Blue Hill 57, Shelton 37
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, Battle Creek 67, OT
       Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 33
       Kearney 66, Omaha Westside 52
       Kimball 60, Sutherland 44
       Lincoln Northeast 71, Lincoln Pius X 66
       Louisville 42, Mead 33
       Millard South 53, Millard North 40
       Omaha Creighton Prep 78, Omaha Bryan 45
       Omaha Roncalli 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
       Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 53
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Boys Town 73, Hastings St. Cecilia 68
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Aurora 71, Holdrege 45
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Consolation Semifinal=
       Omaha Nation 85, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 39
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Gretna 60, Bennington 53
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Creighton 39, Homer 28
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
       Mullen 57, South Loup 52
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
^East=
       Cambridge 58, Southwest 43
       Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 44
^West=
       Hitchcock County 77, Maxwell 37
       Wauneta-Palisade 57, Wallace 51
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Gothenburg 90, Cozad 57
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Arcadia-Loup City 47, Burwell 41
       Axtell 57, Eustis-Farnam 27
       Bayard 27, South Platte 21
       Blue Hill 70, Shelton 12
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 55, Battle Creek 46
       Centennial 45, Thayer Central 41
       Diller-Odell 49, Freeman 32
       Elm Creek 55, Overton 37
       Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 15
       Fillmore Central 37, Gibbon 26
       Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
       Fremont 52, Bellevue East 44
       Hastings 34, Columbus 28
       Johnson-Brock 41, Pawnee City 34
       Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 25
       Lincoln East 45, Bellevue West 31
       Lincoln Southeast 61, North Platte 24
       Louisville 63, Mead 13
       Milford 48, Wilber-Clatonia 40
       Millard West 60, Omaha Central 30
       Nebraska Christian 63, Harvard 48
       Omaha Roncalli 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 48
       Omaha Westside 51, Kearney 37
       Papillion-LaVista 51, Omaha Benson 39
       Papillion-LaVista South 58, Omaha South 42
       Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 50, Potter-Dix 33
       Ravenna 64, Centura 33
       Riverside def. Elba, forfeit
       Seward 44, Crete 39
       Sutherland 48, Kimball 37
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Exeter/Milligan 45, Meridian 43
^Championship=
       Hampton 54, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Semifinal=
       Omaha Nation 59, Lower Brule, S.D. 41
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 16
       West Point-Beemer 61, Oakland-Craig 49
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Norris 40, Elkhorn South 35
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
       Hyannis 64, Anselmo-Merna 46
       Sandhills/Thedford 45, Brady 25
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Arlington 48, Douglas County West 18
^Semifinal=
       Platteview 58, Raymond Central 38
       Wahoo 73, Fort Calhoun 64
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Cozad 39, Ogallala 23
       Minden 55, Gothenburg 21
 

