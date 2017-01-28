Antifascist protest at UNL

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some protesters made their stance known at the UNL Student Union Saturday.

Members of Antifascist Action, a mix of students and local residents, protested rape culture, the University of Nebraska administration, and Donald Trump's presidency.

UNL police says the protest started at 2 p.m. The gathering was peaceful, but they called in some extra officers just in case.

There were 20-30 protesters sitting in the entrance of the Student Union, dressed in black and displaying the group's flag when our reporter arrived.

A number of onlookers were watching the demonstration. UNLPD officers were also present throughout the protest.