Huskers sweep titles at Adidas Classic

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field teams swept the team titles at the Adidas Classic on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. The Huskers were victors in 12 events.

The Husker men scored 169 points to top 12th-ranked Texas Tech (138), North Dakota State (114) and Texas State (100). The women's race came down to the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, and the Huskers' runner-up finish in the event clinched a narrow team title. Nebraska totaled 146.5 points to edge Texas Tech's 145. North Dakota State (123) and Texas State (111.5) rounded out the field.

The Husker men have won 17 straight dual/tri/quad meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the nation. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents.

Wyatt McGuire set the tone for the Husker men by earning his first collegiate win in the mile with a personal-best time of 4:08.25. McGuire's mile time came one week after he ran the eighth-fastest time in NU indoor history in the 5,000 meters.

Lakayla Harris led the Husker women, winning the 200 meters and finishing second in the 60 meters while setting personal bests in both. Harris ran 7.48 in the 60-meter final to finish as the runner-up with the seventh-fastest time in school history. Later, she won the 200 meters with a time of 23.86, which was the ninth-fastest time in NU indoor history and put her at No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 19 in NCAA Division I. Harris ended the day by almost reeling in Texas Tech on the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay. The Huskers (Kierra Griggs, Michaela Peskova, Jasmine Barge and Harris) finished second in a season-best 3:41.06, which was good enough to clinch the team title.

The men's 4x400-meter relay put out their best performance of the season, as Andy Neal, Moujtbaba Mohammed, Sam Bransby and Jake Bender ran a season-best 3:07.84 to win the race. Their time ranks sixth in Nebraska indoor history and is the best time in the Big Ten this season.

Mohammed and Karson LeComte won the 600 meters and 800 meters, respectively, for the Husker men. Mohammed's time of 1:18.40 just beat out Ty Moss's personal-best 1:19.20 for the 600-meter title. The freshman LeComte ran a lifetime best of 1:52.67 to win the 800 meters in just his third collegiate meet and first time running the event. Another freshman, Michaela Peskova, was also a winner for the first time in her career as she took the 600-meters title with a time of 1:33.08 to move to No. 10 in NU indoor history in the event. Chelsey Jones (1:34.20) and Ashleigh Carr (1:34.21) finished just behind her in the event.

In the field, the Huskers swept the horizontal jumps titles. Tierra Williams won the women's long jump with a mark of 19-11 3/4 (6.09m), while Elijah Lucy was the men's champion at 23-10 (7.26m). Tre Mitchell took third with a leap of 22-8 (6.91m). The women's triple jump title went to Angela Mercurio, who posted a mark of 40-4 3/4 (12.31m). Kaiwan Culmer won the men's triple jump for the second week in a row, this time with a mark of 50-7 1/2 (15.43m). Reilly Lambrecht was second with a PR 49-2 1/4 (14.99m).

Toni Tupper (shot put) and Andy Jacobs (pole vault) were event winners for the second time this season. Tupper posted a mark of 51-2 3/4 (15.61m), while Jacobs cleared 12-11 1/2 (3.95m).

In other field event action, Nick Percy was second in the weight throw with a season-best distance of 64-3 3/4 (19.60m). Kevin Cahoy cleared a season-best pole vault bar of 16-5 1/4 (5.01m) to finish second, while Grant Anderson and Mike McCann both cleared 6-9 1/2 (2.07m) in the high jump to finish second and third, respectively. Reka Czuth made her season debut and tied for third in the high jump by clearing 5-9 3/4 (1.77m).

In other events on the track, Kierra Griggs set a 400-meter PR for the second straight week, this time finishing third with a time of 55.35. Katrina Santiago was third in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:55.04, and Jasmine Barge was third in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.51.

For the men, Davon Clark was fourth in the 60 meters with a season-best time of 6.91. Bender was fourth in the 200 meters at 21.78, and Drew Wiseman was third in the 400 meters at 48.31. Andy Neal (8.10) and Nick Bartels (8.27) finished second and third, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles.

The Huskers host the 42nd annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational next weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. One of the premier indoor meets in the nation each year, the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m.