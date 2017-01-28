Nebraska Prep Basketball 1-28-17

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 66
Bridgeport 76, Bayard 37
Brush, Colo. 89, Sidney 56
Crawford 48, Leyton 46
Douglas, S.D. 67, Chadron 50
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Falls City 35
Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 43
Hemingford 67, Edgemont, S.D. 30
Kearney 53, Lincoln High 42
Kimball 65, North Platte St. Patrick's 61
Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Benson 49
Lutheran High Northeast 67, Humphrey St. Francis 47
Millard North 71, Omaha Bryan 53
Millard South 59, Omaha Burke 52
Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Omaha Central 62
Omaha North 66, Fremont 65, 2OT
Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 58
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln North Star 41
Ponca 46, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 72, Scottsbluff 57
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Bishop Neumann 79, Boys Town 54
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Crete 45, York 43
Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 43
Schuyler 44, Central City 37
^Third Place=
Seward 59, Holdrege 50
^Championship=
Aurora 53, Adams Central 43
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Fifth Place=
Omaha Nation 70, Crazy Horse, S.D. 66
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 32
Malcolm 57, Weeping Water 23
Palmyra 54, Conestoga 42
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Tekamah-Herman 22
Madison 55, Howells/Dodge 44
Oakland-Craig 62, Stanton 54
Twin River 52, Clarkson/Leigh 47
West Point-Beemer 41, Wisner-Pilger 38
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Pleasanton 58, Axtell 42
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Third Place=
South Loup 62, Sandhills/Thedford 35
^Championship=
Twin Loup 47, Mullen 45
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Syracuse 60, Arlington 54
^Championship=
Wahoo 63, Platteview 59
^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
Cedar Bluffs 43, Cornerstone Christian 28
^Third Place=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, College View Academy 42
^Championship=
Parkview Christian 61, Omaha Christian Academy 29
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Clearwater/Orchard 60
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
North Central 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
Santee 67, Ewing 34
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
St. Mary's 52, Elkhorn Valley 38
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
West Holt 66, Stuart 33
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Bertrand 62, Paxton 57
^Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Alma 37
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Ogallala 81, Cozad 59
^Championship=
Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 38
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Play In=
Franklin 52, Red Cloud 20
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance vs. Hot Springs, S.D., ppd.
Gering vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 65, Lincoln Southeast 56
Bridgeport 53, Bayard 37
Chadron 47, Douglas, S.D. 33
Chase County 52, Hershey 31
Crawford 45, Leyton 26
Diller-Odell 34, Southern 30
Fillmore Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 10
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Lutheran High Northeast 41
Kearney 41, Lincoln High 38
Lincoln Northeast 75, Papillion-LaVista 50
Lincoln Pius X 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 27
Lincoln Southwest 47, Omaha Benson 37
Millard North 66, Omaha Bryan 29
Millard South 57, Omaha Burke 35
Morrill 68, Banner County 24
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Kimball 54
Omaha Marian 59, Omaha Central 40
Omaha North 60, Columbus 35
Omaha Northwest 57, Grand Island 43
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Lincoln North Star 28
Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 22
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 83, Scottsbluff 43
Sidney 65, Brush, Colo. 41
Thayer Central 49, David City 47
Tri County 40, Lewiston 23
^Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Raymond Central 60, Fort Calhoun 48
^Championship=
Platteview 50, Wahoo 37
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Lincoln Christian 73, Bishop Neumann 56
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Adams Central 43, Schuyler 17
Central City 50, Columbus Lakeview 35
Grand Island Northwest 41, Holdrege 32
^Third Place=
York 42, Crete 34
^Championship=
Seward 50, Aurora 38
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Championship=
Omaha Nation 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 57
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Conestoga 61, Johnson County Central 28
Freeman 47, Mead 19
Yutan 54, Palmyra 18
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Amherst 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
Bloomfield 54, Winnebago 52
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Emerson-Hubbard 36
Homer 47, Osmond 35
Plainview 43, Walthill 35
Randolph 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60
Wakefield 38, Wausa 16
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Hyannis 46, OT
^Third Place=
Brady 53, Anselmo-Merna 37
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Norfolk Catholic 33
^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Cedar Bluffs 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
Boyd County 49, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Clearwater/Orchard 47, Stuart 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Neligh-Oakdale 26
Elkhorn Valley 72, Ewing 66, 2OT
West Holt 61, Santee 41
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Cambridge 24
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Gothenburg 45, Ogallala 42
^Championship=
Minden 65, Cozad 32
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Shelton 36, Silver Lake 28
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gering vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.