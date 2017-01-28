Nebraska Prep Basketball 1-28-17

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 66

Bridgeport 76, Bayard 37

Brush, Colo. 89, Sidney 56

Crawford 48, Leyton 46

Douglas, S.D. 67, Chadron 50

Elmwood-Murdock 64, Falls City 35

Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 43

Hemingford 67, Edgemont, S.D. 30

Kearney 53, Lincoln High 42

Kimball 65, North Platte St. Patrick's 61

Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Benson 49

Lutheran High Northeast 67, Humphrey St. Francis 47

Millard North 71, Omaha Bryan 53

Millard South 59, Omaha Burke 52

Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Omaha Central 62

Omaha North 66, Fremont 65, 2OT

Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 58

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln North Star 41

Ponca 46, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 72, Scottsbluff 57

^Centennial Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Bishop Neumann 79, Boys Town 54

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Consolation=

Crete 45, York 43

Schuyler 44, Central City 37

^Third Place=

Seward 59, Holdrege 50

^Championship=

Aurora 53, Adams Central 43

^Dakota Oyate Challenge=

^Fifth Place=

Omaha Nation 70, Crazy Horse, S.D. 66

^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 32

Malcolm 57, Weeping Water 23

Palmyra 54, Conestoga 42

^East Husker Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Tekamah-Herman 22

Madison 55, Howells/Dodge 44

Oakland-Craig 62, Stanton 54

Twin River 52, Clarkson/Leigh 47

West Point-Beemer 41, Wisner-Pilger 38

^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Pleasanton 58, Axtell 42

^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=

^Third Place=

South Loup 62, Sandhills/Thedford 35

^Championship=

Twin Loup 47, Mullen 45

^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Syracuse 60, Arlington 54

^Championship=

Wahoo 63, Platteview 59

^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

^Fifth Place=

Cedar Bluffs 43, Cornerstone Christian 28

^Third Place=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, College View Academy 42

^Championship=

Parkview Christian 61, Omaha Christian Academy 29

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Clearwater/Orchard 60

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

North Central 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 50

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Santee 67, Ewing 34

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

St. Mary's 52, Elkhorn Valley 38

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

West Holt 66, Stuart 33

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Bertrand 62, Paxton 57

^Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Alma 37

^Southwest Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Ogallala 81, Cozad 59

^Championship=

Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 38

^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

^Play In=

Franklin 52, Red Cloud 20

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance vs. Hot Springs, S.D., ppd.

Gering vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 65, Lincoln Southeast 56

Bridgeport 53, Bayard 37

Chadron 47, Douglas, S.D. 33

Chase County 52, Hershey 31

Crawford 45, Leyton 26

Diller-Odell 34, Southern 30

Fillmore Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 10

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Lutheran High Northeast 41

Kearney 41, Lincoln High 38

Lincoln Northeast 75, Papillion-LaVista 50

Lincoln Pius X 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 27

Lincoln Southwest 47, Omaha Benson 37

Millard North 66, Omaha Bryan 29

Millard South 57, Omaha Burke 35

Morrill 68, Banner County 24

North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Kimball 54

Omaha Marian 59, Omaha Central 40

Omaha North 60, Columbus 35

Omaha Northwest 57, Grand Island 43

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Lincoln North Star 28

Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 22

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 83, Scottsbluff 43

Sidney 65, Brush, Colo. 41

Thayer Central 49, David City 47

Tri County 40, Lewiston 23

^Capitol Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Raymond Central 60, Fort Calhoun 48

^Championship=

Platteview 50, Wahoo 37

^Centennial Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Lincoln Christian 73, Bishop Neumann 56

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Consolation=

Adams Central 43, Schuyler 17

Central City 50, Columbus Lakeview 35

Grand Island Northwest 41, Holdrege 32

^Third Place=

York 42, Crete 34

^Championship=

Seward 50, Aurora 38

^Dakota Oyate Challenge=

^Championship=

Omaha Nation 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 57

^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Conestoga 61, Johnson County Central 28

Freeman 47, Mead 19

Yutan 54, Palmyra 18

^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Amherst 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Bloomfield 54, Winnebago 52

Hartington-Newcastle 49, Emerson-Hubbard 36

Homer 47, Osmond 35

Plainview 43, Walthill 35

Randolph 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60

Wakefield 38, Wausa 16

^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Hyannis 46, OT

^Third Place=

Brady 53, Anselmo-Merna 37

^Mid-State Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Norfolk Catholic 33

^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Cedar Bluffs 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Boyd County 49, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Clearwater/Orchard 47, Stuart 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Neligh-Oakdale 26

Elkhorn Valley 72, Ewing 66, 2OT

West Holt 61, Santee 41

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Cambridge 24

^Southwest Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Gothenburg 45, Ogallala 42

^Championship=

Minden 65, Cozad 32

^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Shelton 36, Silver Lake 28

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gering vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

