Lambert joins 100-Win Club, NU downs Hoosiers

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Bloomington, Ind. – No. 5 Nebraska (12-1, 6-1 Big Ten) completed a weekend sweep with its 31-15 win over Indiana at University Gym on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Tim Lambert, the No. 5-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska with his pin against Elijah Oliver in 2:07. The fall was Lambert’s seventh of the season, a total which leads all Husker starters. He became the fourth Husker to achieve the 100-win milestone this season, along with TJ Dudley (Dec. 30), Eric Montoya (Jan. 8) and Aaron Studebaker (Jan. 15).

Nebraska jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three bouts, starting with No. 10 Colton McCrystal’s 16-1 technical fall over Cole Weaver at 141 pounds. McCrystal extends his winning streak to six matches and improves to 7-0 in Big Ten duals this season.

Collin Purinton (149) notched a 3-2 decision over Chris Perez before third-ranked Tyler Berger (157) won a 13-7 decision over Jake Danishek. Indiana claimed victories in the following three matches, with Bryce Martin taking a 4-3 decision from Dustin Williams at 165 pounds. Nebraska forfeited at 174 and 184 pounds, but won each of the last four matches to finish the dual on a 20-0 run.

No. 6 Studebaker (197) and No. 13 Collin Jensen (HWT) recorded back-to-back major decisions before Lambert’s pin. Senior All-American Montoya, the No. 5-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, won by forfeit in the final match of the dual.

The Huskers host Ohio State for Senior Night at the Devaney Center on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. (CT). On Sunday, Feb. 12, Nebraska visits Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

#5 Nebraska 31, Indiana 15

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

University Gym (Bloomington, Ind.)

Results

141: #10 Colton McCrystal (NEB) tech fall Cole Weaver (IND), 16-1 (NEB 5, IND 0)

149: Collin Purinton (NEB) dec. Chris Perez (IND), 3-2 (NEB 8, IND 0)

157: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Jake Danishek (IND), 13-7 (NEB 11, IND 0)

165: Bryce Martin (IND) dec. Dustin Williams (NEB), 4-3 (NEB 11, IND 3)

174: Devin Skatzka (IND) by forfeit (NEB 11, IND 9)

184: #7 Nate Jackson (IND) by forfeit (IND 15, NEB 11)

197: #6 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) major dec. Norman Conley (IND), 11-2 (NEB 15, IND 15)

HWT: #13 Collin Jensen (NEB) major dec. Fletcher Miller (IND), 12-1 (NEB 19, IND 15)

125: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) pin Elijah Oliver (IND), 2:07 (NEB 25, IND 15)

133: #5 Eric Montoya (NEB) by forfeit (NEB 31, IND 15)