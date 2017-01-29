Delta Airlines issues affect Lincoln flights

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of "automation issues," affecting flyers headed for Lincoln.

The airline's flight scheduled to take off in Atlanta and land in Lincoln at around 9:30 Sunday was grounded in Georgia. The Lincoln Airport's website says that flight is not delayed, though a spokesperson for the Lincoln Airport says he is unsure of when the flight will be rescheduled.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a "systems outage" but flights already in the air were unaffected.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.