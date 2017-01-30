Quebec Mosque Under Attack: 6 Dead, 8 Injured

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Two suspects are in custody after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City resulting six people dead and eight more injured, Quebec officials said this morning.

Quebec l Police confirms 39 victims escaped the scene without injury.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack "an act of terror against Muslims," in a statement.

He says, “While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear."

Trudeau calls this attack "cowardly" in a tweet last night.