Excellence in Education: UNL Textile Gallery

Fashion lovers in the capital city are in for a treat! A new exhibit combines fashion with education and inspiration.



"Mostly we want them to appreciate all the details and hard work that goes into fashion design," says Kylin Jensen, a Graduate assistant at UNL.



Monday, Jensen helped to set up the 'historic costume collection' at the Robert Hillestad Textile Gallery.

All of the dresses in the gallery were donated. The oldest dress is from 1909.

Fashion and Merchandising students will use the clothes on display in many facets.



"Not only is it examples of excellence garments from another period, but inspiration for our students: things to look at, things that are done well, and interesting designs that provide them with ideas and problem solving skills in the area of fashion design and merchandising," says Dr. Mary Alice Casto, an assistant professor at UNL.



The exhibit will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until March 3rd. It is open to students and the public for free.