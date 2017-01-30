Nebraska MBB: Nebraska-Ohio State Set for Saturday, Feb. 18

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the start times for the men’s basketball games the weekend of Feb. 18-19.

Nebraska’s game at Ohio State will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. central and will be televised on BTN. Until today, the date and start time were both TBA, as it was one of the Big Ten Wildcard weekends.

Other games set that weekend include Maryland at Wisconsin (Feb. 19, Noon, CBS) and Michigan at Minnesota (Feb. 19, 6 p.m., BTN)

A limited number of tickets remain for the Huskers’ next two home contests, including Thursday’s matchup with Michigan State. On Thursday, Nebraska will retire Tyronn Lue’s jersey during

halftime ceremonies. To order tickets for any of the remaining home games, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call 800-8-BIGRED.