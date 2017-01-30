Creighton Men's Basketball Ranked 22nd in Both Polls This Week

Posted By: Sports

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team moved to 22nd in the January 30th Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, it was announced on Monday.



Creighton (19-3, 6-3 BIG EAST) dropped six spots in both rankings after a 1-1 week in which it won lost at Georgetown before beating DePaul in Omaha.



The Bluejays have now been ranked 81 weeks in program history, including all 13 polls this winter, with 53 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton was also ranked exactly 22nd in the preseason poll, as well as the first poll of the regular-season on Nov. 14.



The Bluejays are one of three BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks fourth and Butler 16th. In the coaches poll, Villanova is fourth, Butler 15th and Xavier is 25th.



Creighton is 15th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday. Villanova is second, with Butler fifth and Xavier 14th.



CU plays a pair of games this week, starting at 6:01 pm Central on Tuesday at No. 16 Butler before hosting Xavier on Saturday at 2 pm.



Associated Press Top 25

January 30, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Gonzaga (46) 1594 22-0 3

2 Baylor (6) 1504 20-1 5

3 Kansas (9) 1503 19-2 2

4 Villanova (4) 1479 20-2 1

5 Arizona 1387 20-2 7

6 Louisville 1237 18-4 13

7 West Virginia 1101 17-4 18

8 Kentucky 1083 17-4 2

9 Virginia 1061 16-4 12

10 Wisconsin 1058 18-3 15

11 UCLA 993 19-3 8

12 North Carolina 965 19-4 9

13 Oregon 863 19-3 10

14 Cincinnati 756 19-2 19

15 Florida State 727 18-4 6

16 Butler 717 18-4 11

17 Maryland 518 19-2 22

18 St. Mary’s 409 19-2 21

19 South Carolina 384 17-4 23

20 Notre Dame 363 17-5 14

21 Duke 339 16-5 17

22 Creighton 307 19-3 16

23 Purdue 264 17-5 20

24 Florida 213 16-5 25

25 Northwestern 106 18-4 NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern California 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.



USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

January 30, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Gonzaga (24) 22-0 785 3

2 Kansas (7) 19-2 749 1

3 Baylor 20-1 720 5

4 Villanova (1) 20-2 719 2

5 Arizona 20-2 672 9

6 Kentucky 17-4 583 4

7 Louisville 18-4 525 14

8 UCLA 19-3 518 7

9 Wisconsin 18-3 509 15

10 North Carolina 19-4 499 6

11 Virginia 16-4 470 13

12 West Virginia 17-4 457 18

13 Oregon 19-3 451 10

14 Cincinnati 19-2 360 19

15 Butler 18-4 328 11

16 Florida State 18-4 321 8

17 Maryland 19-2 253 23

18 Notre Dame 17-5 228 12

19 Saint Mary’s 19-2 214 21

20 South Carolina 17-4 191 24

21 Duke 16-5 165 17

22 Creighton 19-3 159 16

23 Florida 16-5 137 25

24 Purdue 17-5 106 20

25 Xavier 15-6 97 22

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 73; Southern Methodist 33; Southern California 24; Miami (Fla.) 19; Middle Tennessee 9; North Carolina-Wilmington 8; New Mexico State 7; Indiana 3; Nevada 3; Wichita State 3; Akron 1; Kansas State 1.