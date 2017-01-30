Officer involved shooting in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officer involved shooting in Omaha

Officer involved shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police says an officer and suspect were injured in an shooting near Jackson and 33rd on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., OPD officials say a  help an officer call came out.

Shortly after, a large police presence near 33rd and Jackson Street.

This is just south of midtown crossing. 

Officials say a female officer was shot in the ankle, while the suspect was shot multiple times. 

The suspect was transported to UNMC. 

