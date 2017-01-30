Officer involved shooting in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police says an officer and suspect were injured in an shooting near Jackson and 33rd on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., OPD officials say a help an officer call came out.

Shortly after, a large police presence near 33rd and Jackson Street.

This is just south of midtown crossing.

Officials say a female officer was shot in the ankle, while the suspect was shot multiple times.

The suspect was transported to UNMC.