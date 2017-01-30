DMV drive-thru open on Saturdays

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing announced that beginning February 4, 2017, the DMV drive-thru window located at 46th and R Street, will be open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for vehicle registrations renewals.

"Trying to take the pressure off 8-4, 8-5, Monday through Friday, especially for those busy people, working different jobs and just can't get to us during the week," says Stebbing.

Stebbing says it's something they wanted to try, especially with it being a new plate year, more people might be renewing in person.

"We hope this is a convenience for the public. It's not at any extra cost, all we did was move some people around, voluntarily. We'll give it a 6 month try and see if it works out and see if it's successful. If not, we can shut it down. If it keeps going, we'll keep going," says Stebbing.