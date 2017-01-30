President Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

President Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates

President Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, according to U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Today, Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump's Executive Order barring Muslim refugees from seven countries trying to enter America.

Trump has named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of VA, as acting AG.

