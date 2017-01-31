LPD investigating assault, separate robbery from overnight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and a robbery that happened in two different sections of the city overnight.

They arrested 19-year-old Damion Scott early this morning after they say he jumped into a woman's car, robbing her at gunpoint while she was getting her mail.

Police say he fled the scene in a black car with 18-year-old Deante Mullen, 19-year-old Justin Smith, 22-year-old Patrick McGhee, and 19-year-old William Cole.

Officers tried to stop the car near 78th and Amber Hill Rd, but the car crashed into a retaining wall and hit a tree. Police are trying to decide if the men are connected to another robbery about an hour and a half earlier near 27th and Garfield.

In that case, a 25-year-old woman tried to confront a man stealing from her car and was shot multiple times in the back with a pellet gun.