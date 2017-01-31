Lincoln Man Dead In Las Vegas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Man Dead In Las Vegas

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Jeffery Ray Brooks, a 22- year old man from Lincoln was killed in an accident Friday morning when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle. 

Las Vegas police have confirmed speed was a factor.

Brooks died at a local hospital.

His family here in Lincoln has been notified.

