Health Inspectors Investigating Aldi Early This Morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

If you shop at the grocery store Aldi we have a heads-up for you this morning.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a call around 1:45 this morning at the location at 27th and Yankee Hill because of a fire alarm.
When fire fighters arrived there were construction crews working on renovations.
They say construction crews hit a sprinkler head. Causing water to gush all over the store.
The health department is inspecting the store at this time.

