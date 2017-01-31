Health Inspectors Investigating Aldi Early This Morning

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



If you shop at the grocery store Aldi we have a heads-up for you this morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a call around 1:45 this morning at the location at 27th and Yankee Hill because of a fire alarm.

When fire fighters arrived there were construction crews working on renovations.

They say construction crews hit a sprinkler head. Causing water to gush all over the store.

The health department is inspecting the store at this time.