Lincoln Police find footage of other fires on arson suspect's phone

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 43-year-old David Fenstemaker for Second Degree Arson in connected to the fire at the Pet Care Center on New Year's Day.

A recent search warrant reveals Fenstemaker has some footage of another arson and some other fires on his cell phone.

The documents said he had 19 photos and a three-second video of the first fire at Belmont Baptist Church in October.

They also show all of the arsons in the Belmont area were within walking distance of his girlfriend's apartment. That's where Fenstemaker was eventually arrested.

The warrant said police found multiple items including a grey jumpsuit, a pair of brown boots, a black ski mask and a can of charcoal lighter fluid inside her apartment.

Investigators said the clothing discovered matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance video from the Pet Care Center arson that happened earlier this month.

Many of places in the area were hit twice.

Fenstemaker has been charged for 2nd arson and burglary in relation to the Pet Care Center fire on January 1. He scheduled back in court February 22.

Police are still investigating whether he is connected to the other arsons.