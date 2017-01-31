Nebraska MBB: Huskers Host MSU; Retire Tyronn Lue's Jersey Thursday Night

Posted By: Sports
GAME 22: MICHIGAN STATE
Date: Thursday, Feb. 2
Time: 6 p.m.
Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2016-17 Record: 10-11, 4-5 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 73-78 (5th year)
Career Record: 356-298 (22nd year)
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
2016-17 Record: 13-9, 5-4 Big Ten
Head coach: Tom Izzo
Record at Michigan State: 537-214 (22nd year)
Career Record: Same
BROADCAST INFO
Television: ESPN
Online: ESPN.com and WatchESPN app
Play-by-play: Rece Davis
Expert Analysis: Fran Fraschilla
Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Expert Analysis: Matt Davision
Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Huskers Host MSU; Retire Tyronn Lue's Jersey Thursday Night
The Husker basketball team looks for its second straight win and honors one of the greatest players in school history on Thursday night, as Nebraska hosts Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and a limited number of tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling 800-8-BIGRED. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The game between the Huskers and Spartans will be televised nationally on ESPN with Rece Davis and Fran Fraschilla on the call. The game is also available on the ESPN app and on the WatchESPN app for tablets and mobile devices.
Fans can listen to Thursday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.
The Huskers (10-11, 4-5 Big Ten) comes off an 83-80 win over No. 20 Purdue on Sunday. Nebraska's bench came up big against the Boilermakers, as Jack McVeigh tied his career high with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jeriah Horne added 16 points and seven boards in 24 minutes. The Huskers withstood 14 3-pointers by Purdue, but forced 13 turnovers and held the Boilermakers to 44 percent shooting.
Thursday's game also marks a homecoming for one of the greatest players in school history, as Tyronn Lue will become the fourth Husker to have his jersey retired during halftime ceremonies. As a player, Lue guided the Huskers to three straight postseason appearances and was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. After spending 11 years in the NBA, Lue moved into the coaching ranks and guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title. He will join Stu Lantz, Dave Hoppen and Eric Piatkowski as the four Huskers with their jersey hanging inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Michigan State (13-9, 5-4) comes into Lincoln in fifth place in the standings following a 70-62 win over Michigan on Sunday. The Spartans were led by its freshman, as Cassius Winston had 16 points, while Miles Bridges and Nick Ward had 15 and 13 points, respectively. Bridges has been one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten and leads MSU in scoring (16.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg).
NUMBERS TO KNOW
.667 - Nebraska is 6-3 this season in games decided by five points or less, and both of Nebraska's last two games vs. Michigan State have been decided by two points or less (1 last year; 2 in 2014-15).
1.9 - Glynn Watson Jr. is averaging 1.9 steals per game, which is on pace to be the most since Cookie Belcher averaged 2.7 steals per game in 2000-01.
10.8 - Jack McVeigh's scoring average over NU's last five games. McVeigh tied or set career bests in both points (vs. Purdue) and rebounds (at Northwestern last week).
21 - Tai Webster has reached double figures in all 21 games this season and is the only Big Ten player to score double figures in every game this season.
21 - Jack McVeigh's 21 points off the bench vs. Purdue were the most by a Husker reserve since Tai Webster had 22 points at Iowa on Jan. 5, 2016.
31 - Tai Webster is 31 points away from being the 28th 1,000-point scorer in school history. Webster's career high is 28 at Michigan on Jan. 14.
SCOUTING MICHIGAN STATE
Under Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have been one of the flagship programs in the Big Ten. The Spartans have made seven Final Fours in the last 18 seasons and made 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Izzo, who is in his 22nd year at MSU, has one of his youngest teams in his tenure. The Spartans, who have a pair of wins over Minnesota and a win over Northwestern, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 70-62 victory over Michigan on Sunday. Michigan State averages 72.1 points per game and is shooting 48 percent from the field while holding opponents to just 40 percent shooting.
The Spartans are relying on youth, as four of the team's top five scorers are freshman. Miles Bridges leads MSU in scoring (16.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg) and is reigning Big Ten freshman of the week after averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game last week. Nick Ward has been a force on the inside for MSU, averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Eron Harris is the third Spartan in double figures, as the senior is at 12.0 ppg and leads MSU with 40 3-pointers.
SERIES HISTORY
Michigan State leads the all-time series, 12-9, in a rivalry that dates back to February of 1920. Michigan State won the first four meetings in the series after NU joined the Big Ten in 2011-12, but the Huskers have won the last three meetings.
LAST MEETING VS. MICHIGAN STATE
Shavon Shields matched his season high with 28 points, including 19 in the second half, as Nebraska won 72-71 over No. 11 Michigan State. Shields went 12-of-20 from the field to lead three Huskers in double figures. Glynn Watson Jr. added 13 points while Tai Webster finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Nebraska. Trailing 56-51, Nebraska took control with a 13-0 run keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Jack McVeigh, who had eight points and six rebounds off the bench. Shields, who also had six points in the run, closed the run with a 3-point play, giving Nebraska a 64-56 lead with 8:34 left. The Huskers held MSU to 42 percent shooting, but the Spartans stayed in the game by hitting 11 of 18 from 3-point range, including 6-of-7 in the second half.
LAST TIME OUT
Behind a career-high 21-point effort from Jack McVeigh, Nebraska knocked off No. 20 Purdue, 83-80, Sunday afternoon.
McVeigh paced four Huskers in double figures, matching his career high with 21 points, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. McVeigh was one of two Husker reserves with big afternoons, as freshman Jeriah Horne had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and a career-high seven rebounds in 24 minutes. The duo helped NU total a season-high 39 points from its bench.
The Husker backcourt of Tai Webster and Glynn Watson Jr. rounded out the quartet in double figures, as Webster had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Watson totaled 12 points.
The Huskers got contributions up and down the lineup as the Huskers overcome a nine-point deficit in the first 10 minutes and later rallied from five points down in the final 2:24 to snap a five-game losing streak. Michael Jacobson's putback with 41 seconds left gave the Huskers the lead for good.
LUE TO HAVE JERSEY RETIRED ON THURSDAY
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue will become the fourth Husker to have his jersey retired, as he will receive the honor on Thursday night during halftime ceremonies.
Lue guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016, his first season as head coach of the franchise. One of 14 players in NBA history to win titles as a player and head coach, Lue won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers as a player (2000 and 2001). After a distinguished career at Nebraska, he was a first-round draft pick in 1998 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with seven franchises.
Lue at Nebraska
WORTH NOTING
YOUTH IS SERVED
With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen this season. Entering Thursday's game with Michigan State, 66 percent of NU's minutes and 65 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes. In Big Ten play, the Husker freshman have taken on an increased burden, managing 21 percent of NU's minutes and 17 percent of the team's scoring.
TAI'S TAKING OVER
Senior Tai Webster has emerged as one of the Big Ten's top guards in 2016-17. The Auckland, New Zealand, native comes into the week averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL
Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Michigan State game averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but Watson has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.
As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.
HUSKERS LOOK FOR OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY
After the Gardner-Webb game in December, the Huskers have reworked their offensive playbook. Despite having one senior and one junior in the primary rotation, NU has averaged 75.3 points per game over the last 10 games despite injuries to Ed Morrow Jr. and Anton Gill.
TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 10-11 on the season and have played the toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 30.
