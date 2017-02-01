Nebraska bill would bar companies from mining student data - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska bill would bar companies from mining student data

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Companies that gain access to students' personal information in schools would be barred from using it for targeted ads under a bill pending before Nebraska lawmakers.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln presented the measure to a legislative committee on Tuesday as a way to protect students' online privacy in schools.

Morfeld says students may be tech savvy, but they're still vulnerable to targeted advertising. A similar bill was introduced last year but died in committee because no senator designated it as a priority.

A lobbyist for Microsoft says 32 states have passed similar laws.

Mississippi's attorney general filed a lawsuit earlier in January against Google, alleging that the company is violating his state's consumer protections law by selling ads using data from services it provides to schools.

