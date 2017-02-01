Basement Fire Kills Four Pets - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Basement Fire Kills Four Pets

Basement Fire Kills Four Pets

Posted:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a basement fire around 6:00am this morning.  
It happened in a home located near 70th and Holdrege. Fire officials say three people living in the house have been relocated due to heavy smoke.

Sadly, four pets were killed in the fire. 


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.